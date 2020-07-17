BBN #90
British Bluegrass News, the magazine of the British Bluegrass Music Association (BBMA), is now out; as always, it's designed and produced to high standards, profusely illustrated with excellent photos, full of solid content, and worthy to stand beside any magazine in this genre. There are also, of course, reflections on the unprecedented cirumstances of this year.
This issue's cover story is on Midnight Skyracer (see the BIB for 19 June), interviewed by editor Chris Lord, who also plays banjo for The Vanguards. Andy Mackenzie contributes a very solid article on problems and solutions in sound enhancement for acoustic instruments; and nearly a quarter of the issue consists of 'Tab Corner' by Jack Baker, with plenty of bluegrass history, two of the nicest photos of Bill Monroe on stage I've ever seen, and tabs for various instruments of 'Roanoke', 'New Camptown Races', and 'Grey Eagle' - which, like its fellow fiddle tune 'Tennessee Wagner', is about a racehorse.
Labels: Britain, Learning aids, Media, National Associations, Sound gear, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home