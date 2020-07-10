10 July 2020

Athy Bluegrass Festival 2003 lives again TONIGHT amd TOMORROW

Thanks to Tony O'Brien, organiser of bluegrass festivals and weekends at Athy, Co. Kildare, since 1998, for this news:

As this would normally be the Athy weekend, I will post a 45-minute video tonight and a two-hour video tomorrow night at 9.00 p.m. of the 2003 Festival on my Facebook page to mark the weekend.

So, anyone interested in a virtual bluegrass festival - get yourselves a takeaway, a few beers, or a bottle of wine and re-live Athy Bluegrass Festival 2003.

