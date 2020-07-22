... and some of our most recent visitors
Seth Mulder & Midnight Run, who toured Ireland at the beginning of this year (thanks to John Nyhan), have signed up as members of the artists roster of Billy Blue Records of Nashville, TN. Other artists on the label include Doyle Lawson, Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers, and Appalachian Road Show, indicating the high regard in which Midnight Run are now held.
The photo above shows the band with Jerry Salley (extreme left) and Ed Leonard (extreme right) of Billy Blue Records. More information including bio details of the band and a nice photo - without masks - can be found on the Laughing Penguin press release.
