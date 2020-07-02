An invitation to Banjoland from We Banjo 3
Galway's We Banjo 3 extend a heartfelt invitation to their fans to join them in a new community space, Banjoland, with a choice of five levels of support for the band, each with its corresponding range of benefits and access to instruction on Irish music, Irish culture, and much more.
You can also see We Banjo 3's invitation delivered in person by all four members of the band on video, above and on YouTube.
