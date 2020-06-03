What's new (and coming) on Oldtime Central
latest e-newsletter the editors of Oldtime Central (OTC) announce the features added in the last two weeks:
Stony Run: An Interview with Ken and Brad Kolodner
Virtual Banjo-Fiddle Frolic: An Interview with Allie Lee
Spider Tales Listening Party
and they add that:
... we're happy to announce that we're going to be hosting our very first (online) gathering in July! We're hard at work laying the groundwork for an event that everyone in our community will love. More information will be coming in the mid June newsletter, so stay tuned!
