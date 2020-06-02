Virtual Westport - this weekend
Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival, for this news:
This coming weekend, 5-7 June 2020, we were looking forward to welcome musicians and music fans from all over the world to Westport, Co. Mayo, for the 14th Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival. Unfortunately we had to change our plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
We have created an online version of our original programme, combining originally recorded songs and messages from some of this year's artists, alongside archive photos and videos, some of which are previously unseen.
Please join us on our Facebook page all this weekend, and we are looking forward to seeing you all in person on 11 June 2021.
A spoken mssage from Uri can be seen and heard on the Festival Facebook.
