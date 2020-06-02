Two more UK festivals go on hold
The Alsia Fest in Cornwall was scheduled for 9-13 July 2020. The organisers announce with regret that it is cancelled this year; instead, their Facebook page is being used to promote and support lockdown livestream performances and videos from all their favourite musicians, far and wide. Viewers should make allowances for varying video quality, and use the tip jar when they enjoy what they hear.
The organisers of the Sweet Sunny South old-time music festival in Sussex announced on 23 May:
... that even if large gatherings were permitted, there’s no way given current advice that we could ever make it safe enough for everyone involved. We also don’t think that a socially distanced festival would be much fun!
Nonetheless, there is every intention of holding the next Sweet Sunny South festival on 10-12 Sept. 2021.
