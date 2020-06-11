Two more major festivals postponed to 2021
Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, announces with regret that the first Earl Scruggs Music Festival, scheduled for 4-5 Sept. 2020 with a very high-powered lineup (see the BIB for 28 Sept. 2019), will now be postponed to 3-4 Sept. 2021. More information is here.
On this side of the Atlantic and on the same weekend, the Didmarton Bluegrass Festival, one of the pivotal events in the calendar for bluegrass in Britain, has also been postponed to 2021.
