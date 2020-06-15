15 June 2020

Two iconic instruments

THE BIB editor writes:

While preparing the 13 June post, I was sorry to have no ready-to-hand photo of the instruments mentioned; so thanks to Des Butler for the pictures above and below of Earl Scruggs's banjo, Gibson RB-Granada #9584-3, which he took during a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN.

The museum description of the banjo (shown above) mentions the trade of 1948/9 in which it came to Earl. This can be read if the photo is enlarged. It also mentions some of the many changes away from 'original condition', made during this instrument's hard-working life.

As a bonus, Des includes his photo of Bill Monroe's 1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin, #73987 - made when its future owner was not yet twelve years old. Des also quotes from Fred Bartenstein's essay on Lester Flatt, published in The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014 (2014) and readable here, on how relations between Flatt & Scruggs and their former boss deteriorated.

