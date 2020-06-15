Two iconic instruments
While preparing the 13 June post, I was sorry to have no ready-to-hand photo of the instruments mentioned; so thanks to Des Butler for the pictures above and below of Earl Scruggs's banjo, Gibson RB-Granada #9584-3, which he took during a visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, TN.
1923 Gibson F-5 mandolin, #73987 - made when its future owner was not yet twelve years old. Des also quotes from Fred Bartenstein's essay on Lester Flatt, published in The Bluegrass Hall of Fame: inductee biographies 1991-2014 (2014) and readable here, on how relations between Flatt & Scruggs and their former boss deteriorated.
