Shadows on the moon album and video from Midnight Skyracer
Midnight Skyracer, the UK's powerful all-woman band with Tabitha Benedict - also of Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe - on banjo, who released on Thursday (4 June) Shadows on the moon, their second album and first on Island Records.
To mark the occasion, a video (filmed by John Breese) was made of the title track, written by the band's bassist Eleanor Wilkie, with Tabitha singing the lead. It can be seen on YouTube and also on Friday's feature by John Lawless (who considers it 'a crackerjack') on Bluegrass Today. Midnight Skyracer (also on Facebook) took part in the 2018 bluegrass festival in the Ulster American Folk Park at Omagh, Co. Tyrone.
