Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin and new pandemic guidance
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin have just added the following announcement to their website:
From 29 July Ireland will enter Phase 3 of easing COVID-19 restrictions. Singing is permitted subject to specific guidance published by the government. We are keen to ensure the health and safety of our members and the general public and will follow these guidelines.
We will not be resuming our regular Friday night singings during Phase 3 as our venue has been used for other, very worthy, causes and it is not currently available to us. During Phase 2, some of our regular members have been trialing outdoor gatherings of fewer than 15 people, maintaining distance and wearing face masks. Our experience with this is that we can sing successfully and safely but due to weather and other people in the area we are not able to guarantee that singings will go ahead. For that reason, we will not publish times and dates of planned singings. If you are interested in attending, please get in touch with me or one of the other singers and we can discuss when and how we can sing together. As always, we are delighted to welcome beginners and newcomers (and old friends!).
