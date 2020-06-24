Oldtime Central presents The Hoot, 24-26 July 2020
Oldtime Central (OTC) announce in their latest e-newsletter that their first festival, The Hoot, will be presented online a month from now - from 8.00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Friday 24 July to 10.00 p.m. on Sunday 26 July, offering
a weekend of top-notch concerts, workshops, and a chance to share a little bit of much missed and much needed community.
For Facebook users, news and updates will be posted here; the complete schedule of workshops and concerts can be seen here. Workshops in fiddle, banjo, guitar, and harmonica will be hosted by some of the leading musicians on the US old-time scene today. The charge for each workshop is $25; an all-in-one weekend registration is $150. You can register here.
