New IBMA International board member
The International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) announces the retirement of members of its board of directors at the end of their three-year term of office, and the election or appointment of new members in their place.
The outgoing board member for the international side of IBMA affairs is Silvio Ferretti (above right), well known to audiences in Ireland from successive tours by Red Wine (I). The new international member is Christopher Howard-Williams (above left), chief organiser of the great La Roche Bluegrass Festival in France, and well known to the Irish musicians and bands who have performed there. More details are on the IBMA press release.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, IBMA, Visiting bands
