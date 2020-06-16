New clawhammer book from Ken Perlman
Ken Perlman (USA), father of 'melodic clawhammer', announces that his new book, Appalachian fiddle tunes for clawhammer banjo, has been released by Mel Bay Publications. It is dedicated to the memory of the late, great Appalachian-style fiddler and folklorist Alan Jabbour (1942-2017), with whom Ken performed and recorded for years (many will recall their music at the very first Johnny Keenan Banjo Festival at Longford in 2002). About half the tunes in the collection come from their joint repertoire, together with over fifty classic tunes from many major old-time fiddlers.
The book also gives instruction on basic and advanced techniques; tips on improving musicianship; the playing of syncopated rhythms, crooked tunes, and modal tunes; historical notes and back-stories; and access to 124 online audio tracks, featuring all the tunes and most musical illustrations. The published price is $24.99; it can be ordered through Ken's handsome new website, which has much more information, together with other news of his performing and teaching activities.
