MIDNIGHT Skyracer, the UK's powerful all-woman band with Tabitha Benedict - also of Co. Armagh's Cup O' Joe - on banjo, are now featured on Bluegrass Today by Lee Zimmerman in his 'Bluegrass beyond borders' series. The feature includes a video (also on YouTube) of their in-your-face number 'Break the rules'. Don't miss the last few seconds of the video, where the 'outlaw' nicknames of band members are listed, reminiscent of Dublin's Prison Love earlier this century.
The band, who took part in the 2018 Omagh festival, released two weeks ago their second album, Shadows on the moon (see the BIB for 7 June).
