Henhouse Prowler interviewed
Deering Banjos Blog the 'Picky Fingers Podcast series, hosted by Keith Billik, featured yesterday an interview with Ben Wright (left), banjo player of the Henhouse Prowlers, based in Chicago.
The band have travelled to many countries, on behalf of the US State Department and as part of their own 'Bluegrass Ambassadors' project; and many people here in Ireland will have heard Ben and the rest of the band on one of their tours here. You can hear the interview here.
Labels: Banjo, Interviews, Tours, Visiting bands
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home