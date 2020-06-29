'European Bluegrass Country Hour' on CMR Nashville
RONNIE Norton (left) of Dublin, ace bluegrass photographer, critic, reporter, radio presenter, and co-founder of Lonesome Highway, has taken up a major role in promoting the cause of bluegrass in Europe (see the BIB for 1 June).
Ronnie is now regularly presenting two hours of the best bluegrass music on European Radio, featuring both new, classic, and obscure bluegrass tracks from around the world, on CMR Nashville, 'Europe's #1 country music station'.
Ronnie's 'European Bluegrass Country Hour' is broadcast every Monday at 6.00 p.m. and Tuesday at 2.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m. He can be contacted by e-mail at the studio. CDs and other news from European bands are welcome. More details are here.
Labels: Europe, Media, Recordings
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home