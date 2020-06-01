European bluegrass CDs wanted for new EBMA radio show
Congratulations to Ronnie Norton (left) of Dublin, ace bluegrass photographer, critic, reporter, and radio presenter, who is taking up a major role in promoting the cause of bluegrass in Europe.
The board of directors of the European Bluegrass Music Association (EBMA) announce to EBMA national representatives and supporters:
European Bluegrass has been very quiet these past months, as you might expect. However, we do have some good news for you and the European bluegrass community.
We are very pleased to announce a regularly scheduled EBMA internet radio show dedicated to promoting European bluegrass. The show will go out on 2 July on the established platforms of WorldWideBluegrass.com and BluegrassCountry.org.
Ronnie Norton, who has recently joined the EBMA board together with Mats Wikström, will host the show. Ronnie is an experienced and well-known broadcaster on country and bluegrass internet radio stations.
We are currently compiling a list of European bands to invite them to submit CDs. Please check for your country and fill in any gaps for bands that we have missed. We need the name of the band of course, as well as the name of the person to contact and the contact email address.
Check band list here.
Please add it directly to this shared sheet above if possible or send your input to webmaster@ebma.org.
Thanks for your help and commitment to European bluegrass.
It may be some time before we return to 'normal'.
Stay safe!
EBMA Board
