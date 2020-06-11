Deering Tech Live: the banjo's international family
Deering Banjos will bring out tonight (Thurs. 11 June) an episode of 'Deering Tech Live' in which Jamie Deering, the company's CEO, will be talking about several international relatives of the banjo, including the sarode from India.
As usual, the episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram and leave questions in the form of comments on Facebook. Last week's 43-minute episode, in which Sam Miller,head of repairs at Deering, talked about the 6-string banjo (banjo-guitar), and about learning the 5-string as a guitar player, can be seen here.
Labels: Banjo, Guitar, Instruments, Luthiers
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home