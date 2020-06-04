Deering Tech Live #9 TONIGHT
Deering Banjos will bring out tonight (Thurs. 4 June) the ninth episode of 'Deering Tech Live', in which Sam Miller, head of repairs at Deering, will talk about what used to be called a banjo-guitar, and in the Deering catalogue is a 6-string banjo. Sam plays both 5- and 6-string himself, and will also share insight into learning the 5-string as a guitar player.
As usual, the episode will air at 3.00 p.m. PST (California time), which should be 11.00 p.m. BST. Viewers can tune in via Facebook or Instagram, and leave questions in the form of comments on Facebook. Last week's episode, in which Greg Deering talked about (and played) his love, the long-neck banjo, can be seen here.
