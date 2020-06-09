Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum to reopen 17 June
23 May (retailing the news that the American Banjo Museum would reopen a week ago today), we're glad to repeat Bluegrass Today's announcement that the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Owensboro, KY, will reopen on 17 June, with appropriate safety procedures for staff and visitors. The Museum (also on Facebook) will be open from 11.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. from Wednesday to Saturday each week.
