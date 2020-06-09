As a tribute to Ireland’s frontline heroes, every adult and child in Ireland is invited to perform 'Ode to Joy (Óid don Lúcháire)', the European Anthem, on their doorstep on Sunday 21 June 2020, European Music Day.To launch the tribute, some of Ireland’s finest musicians and singers will perform 'Ode to Joy' streamed live from the steps of the National Concert Hall, Dublin, at 6.00 p.m. Once this is finished, the nation’s musicians and music lovers will then be called on to perform their own tribute to all our frontline workers within their local communities, while maintaining physical distancing.

Labels: Crisis, health and well-being, Tributes