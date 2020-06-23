Augusta 2020: online summer schools from West Virginia
Augusta Heritage Center at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV; so thanks especially to Ed for the following news.
Although all the normal in-person programmes have been cancelled this summer due to the global pandemic, you can register for the Augusta 2020 digital project for access to over 150 video lessons, concerts, cultural sessions, music-making events, and more.
- June 21: Cajun, Country, & Swing video lessons available to registrants
- June 28: Blues, Vocal, and American String Band video lessons available to registrants
- July 5: Bluegrass and Old-Time video lessons available to registrants
- July 6-10: Cajun, Country, & Swing live online events
- July 13-17: Blues, Vocal, and American String Band live online events
- July 20-24: Bluegrass and Old-Time live online events
Looking further ahead, Augusta's October Old-Time Week (11-16 Oct.) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned, to be followed (17 Oct.) by the West Virginia Fiddlers’ Reunion.
