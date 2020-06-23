23 June 2020

Augusta 2020: online summer schools from West Virginia

Good to hear from Ed and Trish Bowes of Virginia, who visited Ireland with their daughter Beth three years ago (see the BIB for 28 Aug., 11 Sept., and 16 Sept. 2017) and took part in some memorable sessions. Ed and Trish, both multi-instrumentalists, are regular attenders at the music summer schools of the Augusta Heritage Center at Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, WV; so thanks especially to Ed for the following news.

Although all the normal in-person programmes have been cancelled this summer due to the global pandemic, you can register for the Augusta 2020 digital project for access to over 150 video lessons, concerts, cultural sessions, music-making events, and more.
  • June 21: Cajun, Country, & Swing video lessons available to registrants
  • June 28: Blues, Vocal, and American String Band video lessons available to registrants
  • July 5: Bluegrass and Old-Time video lessons available to registrants
  • July 6-10: Cajun, Country, & Swing live online events
  • July 13-17: Blues, Vocal, and American String Band live online events
  • July 20-24: Bluegrass and Old-Time live online events
Detailed schedules of what's on offer for all instruments can be seen on the Augusta home page and downloaded as pdf documents. Keep in touch with developments through the Facebook group 'Augusta 2020: Learn – Create – Connect'. There is a suggested contribution of $100 for registration, but a sliding scale applies and everyone is encouraged to take part.

Looking further ahead, Augusta's October Old-Time Week (11-16 Oct.) is still scheduled to go ahead as planned, to be followed (17 Oct.) by the West Virginia Fiddlers’ Reunion.

Labels: , ,

posted by Richard Hawkins @ 1:20 pm   0 comments

0 Comments:

Post a comment

<< Home