Aran remembered at Westport - and much more
IT'S June, lockdown is relaxing, and the weather in Dublin suggests a rather chilly and blustery early spring - so if you're deciding to stay in after all, don't forget the ample programme on the Westport Folk and Bluegrass Festival Facebook of videos by artists who you would be hearing in Westport this weekend if the Festival hadn't had to be postponed to next year. As a special tribute, the Festival's organising team announce:
In 2011 (our fifth festival) the Bluestack Mountain Boys (Dublin) have hosted the 'Welcome home session'. this year we fondly remember Aran Sheehan who lost his life in tragic circumstances. Aran was a leading figure in the Irish bluegrass scene. May he rest in peace.
They append this seven-minute video of the Bluestack Mountain Boys, in fine form on 'Freeborn man' and 'Shady Grove', showing Aran's lead singing and dynamic mandolin work.
