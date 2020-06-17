A virtual Italian Bluegrass Meeting 2020
Danilo Cartia - moving spirit of bluegrass music in Rome and organiser of the Italian Bluegrass Meeting, held every autumn in Cremona, Italy, as part of the Acoustic Guitar Meeting - sends this message to the European Bluegrass Music Association:
It’s been eight years since the first edition of the Italian Bluegrass Meeting.
First of all, I would like to thank Alessio Ambrosi and his Acoustic Guitar Village for embracing my idea and for giving us the opportunity to achieve all of this. We hosted musicians from all over Italy, Europe, and illustrious guests from the United States. Non-stop live concerts, jam sessions, and workshops.
Also, thanks to Cremona Mondomusica for having us in the splendid venue of one of the best European music fairs.
Last but not least, a big thank you to all these amazing musicians, always devoted to the world of bluegrass music, who over the years cooperated with us for making this happen.
To take the place of this year's Meeting, Danilo accompanies this message with a YouTube video in which he and sixteen other musicians - all from Italy, except for one from Poland and two from France - play 'Blackberry blossom' on banjo, guitar, mandolin, and fiddle, all from their various lockdown locations.
Labels: EBMA, Europe, Festivals, Video, Visiting players
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home