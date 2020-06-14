A persistent myth
There's a persistent myth that when Earl Scruggs and Lester Flatt left the Blue Grass Boys early in 1948, Bill Monroe was so angry that he did not speak to them for a long while - sometimes imagined as years or even decades, depending on who tells the story.
Monroe was certainly upset, with good reason; but an impassable chasm did not immediately open up between them, and the evidence for that comes from the most famous instrument exchange in bluegrass history - when Earl Scruggs traded the 1938 Gibson RB-75 518-1 he was then playing to Don Reno in exchange for the 1934 Gibson Granada 9584-3, plus a Martin D-18 guitar to compensate for the poor condition the Granada was in. The two banjos became the main instruments of their new owners for the rest of their careers.
The exchange has been dated to either the summer of 1948 or early 1949; the important point is that it took place when Reno was a Blue Grass Boy (Mar. 1948-July 1949), and when Monroe and his band were playing as guests on the radio show Flatt & Scruggs had in Bristol, TN/VA. The occasion is described by Earl on p. 163 of Earl Scruggs and the 5-string banjo (revised ed., 2005).
Labels: Banjo, Bill Monroe, History
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home