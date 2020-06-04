49th Winfield Festival postponed to 2021
Walnut Valley Festival (USA) have announced that after communicating with local public health and city officials, they have decided with regret to postpone the 49th Festival to September 2021. Tickets already bought for this year will be valid for next year. A series of virtual concerts and events, with an online songwriter's showcase, are being arranged for September 2020 under the tentative title 'WVF 48.5'.
The Festival is traditionally held on the third weekend of September in Winfield, Kansas. It centres on the championship contests: International Autoharp, International Fingerstyle Guitar, National Mountain Dulcimer, National Flat Pick Guitar, National Hammered Dulcimer, National Bluegrass Banjo, National Mandolin, and Walnut Valley Old Time Fiddle Championships.
In addition, 'Winfield' draws a crowd of 10,000-15,000 people to celebrate a blend of all kinds of acoustic music, including bluegrass, folk, Americana, cowboy, Celtic, blues, jazz, swing, and more.
