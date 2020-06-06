26th Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival, 29-30 Aug. 2020
Dunmore East Bluegrass Festival in Co. Waterford, who writes:
Just to confirm that the 26th Dunmore Bluegrass Festival will take place on the 29th and 30th of August. All subject to government guidelines (due to be announced next week).
Ten acts will play over the two days, with full details to be confirmed before the end of June. It may be a ticketed event to make sure all acts get a good fee - many have not played to a live audience this year.
