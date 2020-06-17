2020 World Of Bluegrass to be a virtual event
International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) and its active partners in the city of Raleigh, NC, announce that owing to continued danger from COVID-19, this year's World Of Bluegrass will be held as a virtual online event. To counterbalance the loss of in-person meeting, the official showcases, the Bluegrass Music Awards, and the weekend festival will be accessible free of charge through online streaming. More information on the events, the IBMA, and the other organisations involved are on this IBMA press release.
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home