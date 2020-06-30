12th Bluegrass Jamboree postponed to 2021
Music Contact agency, based in Tübingen, Germany, have been bringing artists and entertainers in a wide variety of genres to central Europe for many years. Rainer himself plays bluegrass mandolin, and since 2009 his annual 'touring bluegrass festival', the Bluegrass Jamboree, has become an institution on the bluegrass calendar, presenting a programme of three fine visiting acts in bluegrass, old-time, and related music to audiences in prestige venues throughout Germany and adjoining countries.
This year the 12th Bluegrass Jamboree was scheduled to present the Kody Norris Show, the Buffalo Gals, and The Farmer & Adele in over twenty shows between 18 November and 13 December. Rainer now announces with regret that in consequence of the pandemic the Jamboree has been postponed to 2021. Other tours affected by the crisis include the 'Far beyond the stars tour' by Donegal's Henry Girls, who would have been playing dates in Germany in July, August, and October.
To compensate, Rainer has set up Radio Bluegrass Jamboree, the first German bluegrass radio station, streaming 24/7, with playlists by DJ mandoyogi (who could that possibly be?). In half an hour's listening one can hear - for instance - the Del McCoury Band, Don Reno, Flatt & Scruggs, Hank Williams, Jeff Scroggins & Colorado, Jimmy Martin, and the Hot Club of Cowtown. Strongly recommended.
Like everyone connected with live music, Rainer and Music Contact have endured a major loss of income during the crisis. Donations to support their efforts can be made through GoFundMe.
Labels: Europe, Festivals, Media, Tours, Visiting bands
