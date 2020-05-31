Win a Santa Cruz guitar and support musicians in need with Fretboard Journal
Santa Cruz OM guitar with a donation before 15 June of as little as $5 - or even zero - through the Fretboard Journal, the magazine about fretted instruments and the people who make and play them.
Proceeds of funds donated will go to (a) MusicCares, the largest and most diverse charitable organisation supporting musicians; (b) the Bill Collings Memorial Fund, which helps support guitar education; and (c) the local music shop of the winner's choice (or a charity chosen by that store).
Donations can be made through this link; you can also enter simply by sending a postcard to the FJ at the address given on the link and filling out the submission on the Santa Cruz site. Multiple entries can be made either by donation or postcard.
Labels: Charities, Commemoration, Draws, Guitar, Luthiers, Media
0 Comments:
Post a comment
<< Home