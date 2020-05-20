Which side are you on?
e-newsletter, entitled 'Which side are you on?', Michael J. Miles (USA) - the man who showed that Bach could be beautifully played on the clawhammer banjo - announces his new CD, Mississippi River suite, a unique project for him, arising from an unprecedented experience. Video previews are on the newsletter and will appear on his blog, Facebook, and Youtube for the next three months.
The CD can be ordered through his store. Free banjo and guitar tabs and other information are on the e-newsletter.
Labels: Banjo, CDs, Instruction, Media, Visiting players
