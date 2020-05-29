Where to see and hear a Westport headliner
Kody Norris Show (left; in happier times we would have been looking forward to seeing them at Westport two weeks from now) can be seen live every Friday on the Birthplace of Country Music Museum Facebook at noon, Eastern time, where they play a thirty-minute spot in the 'Farm and Fun Time' series. Past sets can be seen (along with videos of other artists) on the videos page of the Museum Facebook. One sample can be seen on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today, where the show is reported as drawing some 100,000 viewers.
