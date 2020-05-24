Virtual Bluegrass Omagh 2020: the first two nights
Virtual Bluegrass Omagh 2020 is proving very enjoyable, and the first two nights can be thoroughly recommended. Richard Hurst, head of the festival organising team, introduces:
- Friday night's show, at twenty and a half minutes, with Northern Exposure, the Jaywalkers. Kristy Cox, the Honey Dewdrops, and the Cajun Roosters; and
- Saturday's, at twenty-two, with Geordie McAdam, the Niall Toner Band, Aaron Jonah Lewis, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Jonathan Byrd, and Appalachian Road Show.
Note for banjo nerds: Joe Morley played a 7-string fretless banjo up to 1891, when Clifford Essex persuaded him that he needed a fretted 5-string to play for London audiences. They compromised on six strings.
