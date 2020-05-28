The mountain minor broadcast premiere 6 June 2020
The mountain minor, the film drama of Appalachian migration and old-time music, have announced that it will have its broadcast premiere on the Heartland TV network, with a schedule beginning on Sat. 6 June at 8.00-10.00 p.m. with further showings on Mon. 15 June at 7.00-9.00 p.m., Sun. 21 June at 4.00-6.00 p.m., and Sat. 27 June at 10.00 p.m.-midnight. These times are ET (Eastern Daylight Time) and PT (Pacific Daylight Time).
As previously announced, The mountain minor is now available on Amazon Direct and Vimeo On Demand. Those who don't stream movies can buy DVDs and Blu-Rays through Amazon. Full details on streaming are here. More details are in John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today.
