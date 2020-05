THE April/May 2020 issue of the US magazine Garden & Gun is its 'Saving the South' issue; and among its stories of thirty 'Southern heroes' ('From conservationists to cultural champions to preservationists to storytellers, these groundbreakers are making the South a better place'), #1 on the list is Rhiannon Giddens (right).The article, by, includes a YouTube video of her song 'At the purchaser's option' with lyrics, and deals at length with her latest project for an opera,, on an Arabic-speaking Muslim scholar who was kidnapped in West Africa and spent the rest of his life as a slave in America.The same issue ofincludes a feature byon the new Smithsonian release of 1962 recordings ofand(see the BIB for 29 Apr. ).

