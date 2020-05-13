Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin cancel 4 July all-day singing
Sacred Harp Singers of Dublin have just added the following announcement to their website and Facebook:
Friends, we are sorry to cancel our All-Day singing on 4th July due to COVID-19 and associated safety restrictions. However, we look forward to singing with you all again in the future.
The BIB assumes that the Sacred Harp groups in Cork, Belfast, and Galway are doing likewise.
Labels: Cancellation, Crisis, Sacred Harp
0 Comments:
Post a Comment
<< Home