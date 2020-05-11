Rye River Band Acoustic Live Stream online
Pat Burgess of Leixlip's Rye River Band sends this message:
Unprecedented times for us all for sure. But in trying to keep the music live, myself and my son Matt have been hosting Rye River Band Acoustic Live Stream gigs from our home in Leixlip. We have completed five to date. Here is a link to our latest offering, containing the set list and song start times:
https://www.facebook.com/ryeriverband/videos/616907315567323/
All the previous performances are available on the Rye River Band Facebook Page at this link:
https://www.facebook.com/ryeriverband
Looking forward to getting back to live gigging and saying hello in person!
In the course of the friendly and informal eighty-minute session, Pat (on vocals, 6- and 12-string guitars, and mandolin) and Matt (sound, guitar, and backing vocals) deliver fifteen songs, and are constantly receiving greetings and doing requests for many friends and viewers around the world.
The songs include well known numbers by Bob Dylan, John Prine, Townes Van Zandt, and Peter Rowan. Several, though, are Pat's original compositions. These would work very well in a bluegrass setting, and bands in search of fresh material should pay them close attention.
