Unprecedented times for us all for sure. But in trying to keep the music live, myself and my sonhave been hosting Rye River Band Acoustic Live Stream gigs from our home in Leixlip. We have completed five to date. Here is a link to our latest offering, containing the set list and song start times:All the previous performances are available on the Rye River Band Facebook Page at this link:Looking forward to getting back to live gigging and saying hello in person!

