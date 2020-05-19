Oldtime Central mid May newsletter
latest e-newsletter the editors of Oldtime Central (OTC) announce the features added in the last two weeks:
Swedish Oldtime Player Agnes Brogeby: Interview and Tunes
The Cabin: Tradition and Place in Romney, West Virginia
Gilsaw: Fiddle Lesson with John P Williams
Leather Britches: Oldtime Rhythm Guitar Lesson
Labels: Instruction, Interviews, Media, Old-time
