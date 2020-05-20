Not bluegrass, but...
Music Network announce in their latest e-newsletter that episode 13 in their 'Butterfly Sessions' series will be broadcast tonight (Wed. 20 May) on their YouTube channel at 7.30 p.m., featuring multi-instrumentalist and multi-genre songwriter and performer Tom Portman (right). Use this video link.
Among other instruments, Tom Portman plays lap steel guitar, either electric or resophonic, so dobroists may be interested; samples of his work can be heard on a Spotify player in the e-newsletter. Episode 14 (Fri. 22 May, 7.30 p.m.) will feature Gerry O'Beirne.
