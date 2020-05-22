News from Ashokan
THANKS again to William Duddy in Belfast for a report on the first of the weekend cyber-festivals organised in the USA for which he has signed up: the Autoharps & Dulcimers Cyber Gathering held at the Ashokan Center in New York State last weekend (Sat. 16-Sun. 17 May). William writes (links added by the BIB):
Last weekend's Autoharp/Dulcimer online festival was excellent. Don Pedi and Norm Williams gave great workshops, there was a great concert on the Saturday night (finishing at 2.00 a.m. our time) and Jay Ungar, along with Molly Mason, ended the weekend on the Sunday afternoon with a beautiful rendition of 'Ashokan farewell' performed on the porch of the concert room on the Ashokan campus. The organisation was excellent, the sound quality (Zoom considering) was very good, and new 'virtual' friends were made.
There is also a Festival Dropbox with tab/ music resources posted by all of the tutors. Norm Williams gave us an hour on 'Whiskey before breakfast', played seven ways (in different tunings and capo positions) on the mountain dulcimer - fascinating. In fact, so good was it that I have paid another $75 to register for this coming weekend's Ukes in Space.
