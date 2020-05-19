New single from Mile Twelve (USA)
28 April the BIB reported that Boston's Mile Twelve are preparing a six-track EP with guest artists, scheduled for release ten days from now (29 May). Last month they released 'Cold wind', featuring Billy Strings. The second single is the Darrell Scott composition 'Hopkinsville', with lead vocals by Chris Eldridge, and Brittany Haas on fiddle. The track can be heard on John Lawless's feature on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube.
The EP release will almost coincide with the first anniversary of the marriage of David Benedict, mandolinist with Mile Twelve, and Tabitha Agnew, banjoist with Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer (see the BIB for 12 June 2019), forming the most prominent marital bond between the bluegrass scenes in the USA and Ireland.
