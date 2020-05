ON 28 April the BIB reported that Boston's Mile Twelve are preparing a six-track EP with guest artists, scheduled for release ten days from now (29 May). Last month they released 'Cold wind', featuring. The second single is thecomposition 'Hopkinsville', with lead vocals by Chris Eldridge , and Brittany Haas on fiddle. The track can be heard on's feature on Bluegrass Today and on YouTube The EP release will almost coincide with the first anniversary of the marriage of, mandolinist with Mile Twelve, and, banjoist with Cup O' Joe and Midnight Skyracer (see the BIB for 12 June 2019 ), forming the most prominent marital bond between the bluegrass scenes in the USA and Ireland.

Labels: Bands, Marriage, Recordings, Visiting bands, Visiting players