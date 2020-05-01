JigJam's Phoenix wins Best Americana Album award
CONGRATULATIONS to Tullamore's JigJam (above left), whose album Phoenix has won the title of Best Americana Album in the 18th Independent Music Awards. JigJam announce:
We're absolutely over the moon to receive this prestigious award. Some of our musical heroes have won these awards, so to be in such good company is awesome. Phoenix is our third studio album and we believe it's our strongest album to date. We put huge work into it, so to be acknowledged in this way means a lot to us. The only shame is that we couldn't have the award ceremony in New York but it's still just as sweet! We hope you're all well and staying safe. We can't wait to get back on the road!
A tour in Britain is already lined up for October, with dates in the USA earlier in the autumn. JigJam warn that the tour schedule is 'a moving jigsaw at the moment, so check our website regularly to see the latest updates!' The band's Patreon page for interaction, support, and community with fans is also proving very successful.
