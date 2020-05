CONGRATULATIONS to Tullamore's JigJam (above left), whose albumhasthe title ofin the 18th Independent Music Awards . JigJam announce:PhoenixA tour in Britain is already lined up for October, with dates in the USA earlier in the autumn. JigJam warn that the tour schedule is 'a moving jigsaw at the moment, so check our website regularly to see the latest updates!' The band's Patreon page for interaction, support, and community with fans is also proving very successful.

