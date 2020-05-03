Improvising - not just on the banjo
Hank, Pattie, & the Current, the latest episode is 'Improvising tips'. In just under eleven minutes, Hank demonstrates how to develop variations on 'Blackberry blossom' on a basis of chord sequence, the notes of the scale, and varying right-hand patterns.
Hank gives a caution: 'At first, it's going to be pretty mindless noodling; it's not really going to sound like much; but it'll keep you going, and you'll be able to hear how improvisation works.' This approach to improvisation (at what could be called a mechanical level) can of course be applied to all the instruments, not just the banjo.
