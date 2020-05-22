Hot Rize (USA): Super Sale in aid of musicians
Hot Rize (USA) last played in Ireland - have we ever even seen Hot Rize Mk II with Bryan Sutton on guitar? - so fans in Ireland who wish to renew acquaintance or fill the gaps in their collections of the work of Hot Rize and Red Knuckles & the Trailblazers should take advantage of the bands' new Super Sale.
This comprises albums on CD and vinyl, a DVD, and other historic items from their back catalogue, available in three packages - the most expensive of which is only $40.00 for seven items. All proceeds are shared with the IBMA Trust Fund, established in 1987 as a means to offer financial assistance to bluegrass music professionals in time of emergency need. More details are on the website of Hot Rize (also on Facebook).
Labels: Charities, Crisis., Sales, Visiting bands
