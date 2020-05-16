Good news for dobroists
Pinecastle Records announce a successor to The great dobro sessions, the classic 1994 compilation record on the Sugar Hill label. The new album, Pickaway, which is due for release on 12 June, features the following dobro players: Tim Graves, Fred Travers, Greg Booth, Greg Blaylock, Mike Webb, Matt Despain, Andy Hall, Brent Burke, Al Goll, Rex Wiseman, Kim Gardner, and Justin Moses.
Also playing are Keith Tew (guitar), Kimberly Bibb (fiddle), Bennie Boling (bass), Kelsey Crews (banjo, mandolin), George Pearce (guitar), Danny Booth (guitar, mandolin, bass) and Amanda Kerr (fiddle). Full details, including track listing, are on the Pinecastle e-newsletter.
