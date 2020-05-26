For traditional bluegrass fans
Carolina Blue: (l-r) Bobby Powell, Tim Jones, Aynsley Porchak,
James McDowell, Reese Combs
Thanks to John Lawless on Bluegrass Today for making us aware of Monday 25 May as the first Carolina Blue Monday - the name of a new fortnightly live concert series on Facebook by Carolina Blue of Brevard, NC. Last night's seventy-minute concert (with all band members in white hats, and the men in shirtsleeve order) can be seen here; it and the band are everything that traditional bluegrass should be.
