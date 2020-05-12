Familiar names on the IBMA showcase schedule
announces the first round of Official Showcase Artists selected for the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble, the series of showcase performances at select venues in downtown Raleigh, NC, as part of this year's IBMA World of Bluegrass (29 Sept.-3 Oct.).
The acts selected include Wayne Taylor & Appaloosa (USA), who toured Ireland last autumn; the Stillhouse Junkies (USA), who were to have toured here this April; Kristy Cox and her band (AUS), who should have been here this month as part of a European tour arranged by mygrassisblue.com; and the Kody Norris Show (USA), who were to have headlined the bluegrass part of the Westport festival next month. At present Jussi Syren & the Groundbreakers from Finland are the only European band on the showcase schedule.
And then there are our old Chicago friends the Special Consensus, who have had a personnel change and brought out a new album since last year. Their next tour of Ireland should be some time early next year. More acts and details are on the IBMA announcement.
