#Doc Watson Week from MerleFest - now in progress
MerleFest's #DocWatsonWeek is in full swing, having started last night (27 May) with a lineup including (among others) David Holt, Bill & the Belles, and the Kruger Brothers. The mid-week schedule continues tonight and Friday, with appearances by Billy Strings, Wayne Henderson, Sierra Hull, Sam Bush, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Jim Lauderdale, Jerry Douglas, and many more. You can access the videos by way of MerleFest's Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channels.
