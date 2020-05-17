Dermot O'Connor
The BIB received three days ago, as a comment on our post of 15 April 2015 on the late Dermot O'Connor, the query.
Would this be the same Dermot O'Connor who played in Wes McGhee's band in the 80s?
Owing to a technical hitch preventing posting our own comments, we can't at present add a reply to that post; but we can confirm, thanks to George Kaye (pioneer of bluegrass fiddle in Ireland, and friend and bandmate of Dermot in other groups) that this is indeed the same Dermot.
